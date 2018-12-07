HAMILTON — Longtime football coach Jerry Glanville is leaving his post as defensive co-ordinator for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Ticats announced Friday that the 77-year-old Glanville will not return for a second season because of personal reasons.

After being promoted to head coach earlier this week, Orlondo Steinauer said he wanted Glanville to return.

Now, however, the CFL team is looking for a new defensive co-ordinator. While several other teams have said coaching changes this week relate to the new CFL non-player operations cap, the Ticats did not mention it in their press release about Glanville.

"It was an honour to work with coach Glanville last season and we're obviously disappointed he won't be back," Steinauer said in a statement. "We fully understand and support his decision, and will now continue to work on finalizing a coaching staff for 2019."

Glanville — working under former head coach June Jones, who stepped into the offensive co-ordinator role this week to allow Steinauer to step up — helped guide the Ticats to the East final this year after the team finished 8-10 during the regular season.

Glanville's coaching career started at Western Kentucky University in 1967. Since then, he's had head and assistant roles with the NFL's Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Houston Oilers as well as at several colleges.

"I hate that I won't be able to come back to Hamilton next season to finish what we started in 2018," Glanville said in a statement. "The future is bright because there are so many good people and great players throughout the organization. I will be a Tiger-Cat for life."