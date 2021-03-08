WINNIPEG — Glenn Gawdin scored his first goal of the season 34 seconds into overtime, and the Stockton Heat edged the Manitoba Moose 6-5 on Monday in American Hockey League action.

Alex Petrovic's goal and three assists — including one on Gawdin's winner — pushed Stockton's win streak to six games after starting the year with back-to-back losses.

Emilio Pettersen scored once and set up two more for the Heat (6-2-0), who also got goals from Martin Pospisil, Mark Simpson and Matthew Phillips.

Nathan Todd had two goals and an assist for the Moose (6-7-0), while Haralds Egle, Jeff Malott and C.J. Suess also found the back of the net.

Artyom Zagidulin, made 34 saves for Stockton as Mikhail Berdin turned away 25-of-31 shots for Manitoba.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021.