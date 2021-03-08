58m ago
Gawdin scores in OT, Heat edge Moose to extend win streak
Glenn Gawdin scored his first goal of the season 34 seconds into overtime, and the Stockton Heat edged the Manitoba Moose 6-5 on Monday in American Hockey League action.
The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — Glenn Gawdin scored his first goal of the season 34 seconds into overtime, and the Stockton Heat edged the Manitoba Moose 6-5 on Monday in American Hockey League action.
Alex Petrovic's goal and three assists — including one on Gawdin's winner — pushed Stockton's win streak to six games after starting the year with back-to-back losses.
Emilio Pettersen scored once and set up two more for the Heat (6-2-0), who also got goals from Martin Pospisil, Mark Simpson and Matthew Phillips.
Nathan Todd had two goals and an assist for the Moose (6-7-0), while Haralds Egle, Jeff Malott and C.J. Suess also found the back of the net.
Artyom Zagidulin, made 34 saves for Stockton as Mikhail Berdin turned away 25-of-31 shots for Manitoba.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021.