Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said that injured quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) is not yet throwing but "a lot of the exercises he’s doing is conducive to the same thing," reports Mike Wells of ESPN.

"Very comfortable where he’s at. Working on his strength part of it, throwing motion. But he’s in a good spot guys. I feel good where he’s at, feel good about where he’s going. Keep working and getting back to playing football. His health is our No. 1 priority," Ballard said.

Ballard added that trading the No. 3 overall pick was a good indication of how the Colts feel about Luck's health going into the season.

"We traded the third pick in the draft to move back to six. I think that said we're pretty confident in where he's at," he said.

Ballard also kept open the possibility of moving back once again in the coming draft.

"We have identified couple more players that are premium players, so we open are to it. Will we do it? It just depends on how far back we are willing to move," he said.

Luck did not play at all in 2017 and only played in seven games in 2015. Luck's recent injury woes have been the result of a partially torn labrum, which he had surgery on in January of 2017.

In 15 games in 2016, Luck threw for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns compared to just 13 interceptions.

The Colts, who finished at 4-12 last year, will open the 2018 season on Sept. 9 as they host the Cincinnati Bengals.