58m ago
Andersen not at Maple Leafs practice again
Goaltender Frederik Andersen was not at Toronto Maple Leafs practice again Wednesday. Jack Campbell, Michael Hutchinson, and Ian Scott were the three goalies on the ice again at practice for the Maple Leafs.
TSN.ca Staff
Dreger: Matthews is getting better, but he's not 100% yet
Goaltender Frederik Andersen was not at Toronto Maple Leafs practice again Wednesday.
Jack Campbell, Michael Hutchinson, and Ian Scott were the three goalies on the ice again at practice for the Maple Leafs.
Campbell will continue to start in Andersen's absence. He is 4-0-0 with a .965 save percentage, 1.00 goals against average, and two shutouts this season.
Andersen is 13-8-2 with a .897 save percentage and 2.91 GAA in 23 games this season.
More details to come.