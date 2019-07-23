The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Michal Neuvirth to a professional tryout contract, the team announced Tuesday.

.@SportChek Player Alert: The @MapleLeafs have signed goaltender Michal Neuvirth to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. pic.twitter.com/mspCAbtKtb — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 23, 2019

The news comes on the heels of Neuvirth telling an outlet from his native Czech Republic on Monday that he would be signing a PTO with Toronto.

"I definitely want to go back to the NHL. I've been dealing with a couple of teams, and we've agreed with Toronto, so I'm going to try out to the Maple Leafs," Neuvirth said, per a Google translation.

The addition of Neuvirth to a PTO also comes just minutes after Toronto pulled off a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, acquiring a fourth-round pick and David Clarkson (LTIR) in exchange for goalie Garret Sparks.

Neuvirth appeared in just seven games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season due to injury, posting a 1-4-1 record with a .859 save percentage and a 4.27 goals-against average. He allowed three goals and posted a win in his lone AHL game last season.

The 31-year-old is a veteran of 257 career NHL games, owning a 105-93-26 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.71 GAA. He is coming off a two-year, $5 million contract with the Flyers.

Neuvirth entered the league as a second round pick of the Washington Capitals in 2006 and has played for the Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Flyers in his career.

The Maple Leafs currently have Frederik Andersen and Michael Hutchinson under contract for this season at goaltender.