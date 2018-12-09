VANCOUVER — Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was traded to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday by the Montreal Impact in exchange for US$50,000 in targeted allocation money and a third round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

Crepeau started three career MLS games and four Canadian Championship games with the Impact in 2017.

He had joined the first team in 2013, following three years with the Academy. He spent the last season on loan with Ottawa Fury FC, in the USL.