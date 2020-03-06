WINNIPEG — Valour FC has acquired goalkeeper James Pantemis from the Montreal Impact for the 2020 Canadian Premier League season.

While the 23-year-old from Kirkland, Que., has not seen MLS action, he played two games for the Impact in the 2019 Canadian Championship.

"He is an outstanding young goalkeeper with a bright future ahead of him with the Olympic and Canadian national team," Valour FC coach and GM Rob Gale said in a statement.

Pantemis joined the Impact Academy in 2014, spending two seasons with the under-18 team, before joining the USL's FC Montreal in 2016. He signed with Montreal as a homegrown player in November 2017.

Pantemis has been called up to five Canadian senior camps but has yet to appear in a camp. He has represented Canada at the youth level.

Also Friday, the Impact announced that academy goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois had agreed to a homegrown player contract for 2020 with an option to extend for future years.

"Jonathan proved during training camp that the club can count on him," Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. "It's well deserved with the progress he made, and it's also the club's will to trust academy players."

The 18-year-old Sirois, who born in LaSalle and grew up in Saint-Hubert, Que., joined the Impact academy in 2015.

Valour FC also re-signed Spanish midfielder Jose Galan. The 34-year-old midfielder joined the Winnipeg club last July from Saudi Arabian second-tier club Al-Jabalian FC. He made 13 appearances for Valour FC, playing 900 minutes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.