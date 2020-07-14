The New York Islanders announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Ilya Sorokin to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season.

Sorokin, 24, has played the last eight seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League with CSKA Moscow and Novokuznetsk Metallurg. The 2014, third round selection of the Islanders has an overall record of 134-64-22, a 1.70 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 244 games played in the KHL.

Internationally, Sorokin has represented Russia at four World Championships (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), winning bronze is each of the 2016, 2017 and 2019 tournaments. He represented Russia at the World Junior Championship in 2015 and won a gold medal with OAR (Olympic Athletes of Russia) at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Sorokin was ranked as the 13th best NHL-affiliated prospect by TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button in January.