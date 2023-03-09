Goetz shoots 66, takes control at Q-School

DOTHAN, Alabama—Mark Goetz felt coming into this week’s PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks, he had an advantage. Last year, Goetz played this same tournament at this course and earned conditional status by tying for 20th. A year ago, Goetz was still an amateur but has since turned pro. Another difference between this year and last?

Through 54 holes this week, the former University of West Virginia golfer is leading the tournament.

Goetz made eight birdies for a second consecutive day, shot a 6-under 66 and moved to 14-under, two strokes ahead of Patrick Moriarty. Stephen Franken and J.D. Hughes are three back, with three others in striking distance, at 10-under. The tournament winner earns an invitation into every 2023 PGA TOUR Canada tournament, while those finishing in the second-to-10th positions also are exempt into tournaments.

“I just tried to play golf with nothing too much on my mind,” said Goetz after his round, reflecting on his first birdie, that came at No. 3. He then added seven more. “I drove it really well on the back (nine), and my wedge play has been pretty good this week. I’ve been working mentally quite a bit over the last six months. I’ve been pretty relaxed out there.”

It showed as Goetz made four of his birdies in succession, starting at the par-5 ninth, lagging an 80-foot eagle try to four feet.

“I promise I didn’t work on that putt in the practice round,” Goetz said with a smile. He added his final two birdies of the day, at the 15th and 18th. A year ago, Goetz was tied for 17th going into the final round, he shot a 2-under 70 but dropped into 20th for conditional status. He eventually never saw any PGA TOUR Canada action in 2022.

Moriarty shot his third consecutive under-par round, this one a 67, to get to 12-under.