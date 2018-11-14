Vegas Golden Knights forward Erik Haula has been ruled month-to-month after being stretchered off the ice with a lower-body injury in Toronto last week.

Haula was stretchered off the ice early in the third period of last Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Maple Leafs after taking a clean hit from Patrick Marleau as he backhanded the puck into the Maple Leafs' end.

Marleau finished the check and, as Haula hit the boards near centre ice, the Vegas forward's foot seemed to catch in the ice and his right leg buckled as he fell backwards. He clutched his knee in plain after hitting the ice.

Haula has two goals and seven points in 15 games this season after posting 29 goals and 55 goals in a breakout year last season.

The 27-year-old had been serving as the team's second line in place of injured forward Paul Stastny before the injury in Toronto. Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant said Stastny who was ruled out for two-to-three months in early October is "not close."