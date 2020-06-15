Bettman on NHL's plans for daily testing, bringing players back to North America

Vegas Golden Knighs forward Ryan Reaves has signed a two-year contract extension with the team on Monday.

The enforcer announced the deal in a video message shared on the team's Twitter account. The deal carries an average annual value of $1.75 million.

Ryan Reaves has some news for ya 😎 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/4Mc1AWgiBJ — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 15, 2020

Reaves scored eight goals and had 15 points in 71 games this season with the Golden Knights. The Winnipeg native was set to become a free agent at the end of the season.