2h ago
Golden Knights F Reaves signs 2-year extension
Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves has signed a two-year contract extension with the team.
TSN.ca Staff
Bettman on NHL's plans for daily testing, bringing players back to North America
Vegas Golden Knighs forward Ryan Reaves has signed a two-year contract extension with the team on Monday.
The enforcer announced the deal in a video message shared on the team's Twitter account. The deal carries an average annual value of $1.75 million.
Reaves scored eight goals and had 15 points in 71 games this season with the Golden Knights. The Winnipeg native was set to become a free agent at the end of the season.