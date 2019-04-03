1h ago
Golden Knights frontrunners to sign Schuldt
TSN.ca Staff
The Vegas Golden Knights are the frontrunners to sign college defenceman Jimmy Schuldt, according to TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie.
The 23-year-old defenceman recorded 10 goals and 25 assists in 39 games this season in his senior year with St. Cloud State University.
Due to his age (turning 24 in May), Schuldt's entry-level deal would be for one year. He is ineligible for the NHL playoffs because he signed after Feb. 25, so he will only be eligible to play in the team's two remaining regular season games before becoming a restricted free agent on July 1.
In his junior year with St. Cloud State, the Minnetonka, Minnesota native had 38 points in 40 games and was named as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as college's top player.