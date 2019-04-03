The Vegas Golden Knights are the frontrunners to sign college defenceman Jimmy Schuldt, according to TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie.

The 23-year-old defenceman recorded 10 goals and 25 assists in 39 games this season in his senior year with St. Cloud State University.

As mentioned yesterday, because Schuldt turns 24 in May, he’s only eligible to sign a one-year entry level contract. As soon as he signs it, he burns that year and since he’s not eligible for NHL playoffs, the contract will be for a matter of days. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 3, 2019

Due to his age (turning 24 in May), Schuldt's entry-level deal would be for one year. He is ineligible for the NHL playoffs because he signed after Feb. 25, so he will only be eligible to play in the team's two remaining regular season games before becoming a restricted free agent on July 1.

He’ll then be able, as an RFA, to sign a non-entry level NHL contract for future NHL seasons and I would guess the team that signs him has a pretty good idea of what that deal might look like. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 3, 2019

In his junior year with St. Cloud State, the Minnetonka, Minnesota native had 38 points in 40 games and was named as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as college's top player.