Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

LAS VEGAS — No player in the 125-year history of the Stanley Cup has carried his team like Mark Scheifele has the Winnipeg Jets away from Bell MTS Place.

But on this night, not even Scheifele’s magic was enough to lift the Jets.

With his fourth two-goal game on the road, Scheifele set a new NHL playoff record for most road goals (11) in a single postseason, but the Golden Knights hung on for a 4-2 victory in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series edge in the Western Conference final.

Jonathan Marchessault netted the empty-netter as Vegas dealt the Jets their first back-to-back losses in nine weeks, dating back to March 10-12.

More importantly, the chips are now down for the young Jets for the first time this spring, as they never trailed in a series against the Minnesota Wild or Nashville Predators in the opening two rounds. The Jets were skating uphill nearly the entire night, right from Marchessault’s strong take to the net 35 seconds in.

James Neal demoralized the Jets when he netted the Knights’ second goal just 12 seconds after Scheifele knotted the game. He then fed Alex Tuch less than three minutes later for what ended up being the game-winner.

The Jets rebounded from a dismal first period, one in which they were limited to three shots, and outshot the Knights by a 33-19 margin to close out the game but couldn’t solve Marc-Andre Fleury.

Scheifele was stoned in the slot by Fleury midway through the third period, denying him a hat trick and one of the great individual efforts of all time.

All three of the Golden Knights’ goals came off turnovers in the neutral zone – an area the Jets admitted before the game that they wanted to clean up. The Jets took a while to simplify their game.

“A lot of teams forecheck pretty similarly. It’s nothing new,” Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot said. “It just depends on how you handle the bounces and how they go.”

Vegas didn’t sit back on Wednesday night, not this time. It’s just that the bounce-back kings of the playoffs, the team that previously responded with a win to each of their first four losses, didn’t have the bounce in Game 3.

Connor Hellebuyck, who had a .949 save percentage in those bounce-back games, wasn’t set for Tuch’s game-winner.

They also left opportunities uncashed. Patrik Laine rung a shot off the post, plus Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault missed key high-danger chances in the same second period sequence.

The Jets will have the opportunity to earn a series split on Friday night with Game 4 back at the cauldron that the Knights call home.

