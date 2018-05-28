Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

LAS VEGAS — Legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer stood there at centre ice, wearing a flashy white tuxedo, and belted out the five words that have made him millions in this town for decades.

“Let’s get ready to rumbleeeeeee,” Buffer bellowed, his signature call barely audible in a raucous T-Mobile Arena as he announced the starting lineups to kick off the Stanley Cup Final that was never meant to be.

Rumble is exactly what the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals did in Game 1.

There were Tom Wilson and Ryan Reaves trading punches in the third period – on the scoreboard, of all places –­ in this heavyweight title bout.

The Golden Knights were the last ones standing on this night.

After a drama-free playoff run in Vegas, many were left wondering whether this Cup Final would have enough on-ice entertainment to be compelling. With four goals in the first period and four lead changes – four more than there were in the entire Western Conference final – that question was answered quickly.

It was impossible not to be entertained – and that was just on the ice.

Undrafted Detroit Red Wings cast-off Tomas Nosek, the same man who scored the franchise’s first-ever goal, delivered the game-winner for the Golden Knights some 342 nights after he was plucked in last June’s expansion draft.

Nosek’s winner gave Vegas a 6-4 win in an old-school Wild West shootout, giving the Golden Knights the opening salvo in this best-of-seven battle for the grail. He also added an empty-netter with two seconds to go.

The team that takes Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final has gone on to claim the prize 78 per cent of the time (61-17) in NHL history. Game 2 goes Wednesday night.

This was the Stanley Cup Final, Vegas Style, with all of the glitz and glamour you’d come to expect from America’s adult playground. With tickets ranging from $10,000 for the front row to $675 for the top row, there was boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather sitting on the glass and rapper Lil Jon entertaining the masses outside.

Inside, the Capitals weathered an early storm from Vegas, and managed to take 2-1 and 4-3 leads. Every time, just like against the Winnipeg Jets, the plucky Golden Knights had a response.

Two missed calls marred what was otherwise a perfect night of hockey. The officials missed a blatant cross-check from Reaves on John Carlson before he beat Braden Holtby.

Then Wilson received a coincidental two-minute minor for a predatory blindside hit on an unsuspecting and defenceless Jonathan Marchessault at centre ice. Wilson, who was already suspended three games these playoffs, could be hearing from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety before Game 2.

That’s if we can wait two days for more of this action.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli