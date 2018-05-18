Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

LAS VEGAS — The Golden Knights have been like trick candles on a birthday cake in this Western Conference final against the Winnipeg Jets.

The moment you think you’ve blown them out, they re-ignite themselves seconds later to stay hot.

Four games in a row, the Golden Knights have responded to a Jets goal with a backbreaking one of their own – each demoralizing to regain the lead for Vegas or to quell a brewing Winnipeg comeback bid.

They all came in short order: 35 seconds in Game 1, 1:28 in Game 2, 12 seconds in Game 3 and 43 ticks in Game 4.

It was the type of trick that by the third or fourth time, the Jets should have known what to expect. They never learned.

The last one, the biggest one, took the longest at 7 minutes, 28 seconds.

Reilly Smith tickled the twine on a breakaway seven and a half minutes after the Jets finally broke through with the third period goal they couldn’t buy against Marc-Andre Fleury two nights earlier.

Smith’s goal on Friday night was the difference, delivering a spine-tingling 3-2 win for Vegas in a contest largely dominated by Winnipeg.

Now, it is the Jets’ season that is burning on the wick, and Winnipeg is down to one last breath.

Fortunes change in Vegas in the blink of an eye. What felt like Winnipeg’s series to lose after a convincing Game 1 victory just days ago has now shifted to the Jets being on the brink of elimination.

The Golden Knights hold a 3-1 edge in this best-of-seven Western Conference final.

Vegas is one win away from the Stanley Cup final. Let that sink in for a second.

The reason that is the case is their resilience – and Fleury. They weathered a furious Jets push for the second game in a row and were incredibly opportunistic. The results, as Jets coach Paul Maurice said Thursday, have been more damning than the numbers.

The Jets broke through for a power-play goal from Patrik Laine in the second, then Tyler Myers snuck one through Fleury in the third to put the Jets on level ground with all of the momentum. Smith snatched in back.

For Vegas, a team born from a town known for its sleight of hand, there is no trick behind those birthday candles. That response is a microcosm of their record-setting expansion season, everyone thinking the flame would simply extinguish at some point.

It’s burning as bright as ever.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli​