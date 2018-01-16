McDavid looking to celebrate 21st birthday with win in Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenceman Jon Merrill to a two-year extension with an AAV of $1.375 million, the team announced Tuesday.

NEWS: The Golden Knights have signed defenseman Jon Merrill to a two-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/RryOxWN8Q5 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 16, 2018

In 14 games so far this season, Merrill has one goal and one assist, with his lone goal serving as a game-winner against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 14.

Over the course of 230 NHL games with the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils, he has seven goals and 31 assists.

He was selected by the NHL's newest franchise in the expansion draft last summer.

Vegas (29-10-3) will visit the Predators (25-11-6) in Nashville Tuesday night.