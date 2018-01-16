34m ago
Golden Knights sign Merrill to 2-year extension
TSN.ca Staff
The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenceman Jon Merrill to a two-year extension with an AAV of $1.375 million, the team announced Tuesday.
In 14 games so far this season, Merrill has one goal and one assist, with his lone goal serving as a game-winner against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 14.
Over the course of 230 NHL games with the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils, he has seven goals and 31 assists.
He was selected by the NHL's newest franchise in the expansion draft last summer.
Vegas (29-10-3) will visit the Predators (25-11-6) in Nashville Tuesday night.