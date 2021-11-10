LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith scored 46 seconds apart early in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights over the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Tuesday night.

It was the second meeting of the NHL’s two newest franchises. Vegas beat Seattle on opening night, 4-3.

After a 1-4 start to the season, Vegas is on a 6-2-0 surge.

Theodore one-timed a pass from Jonathan Marchessault past Kraken goalie Chris Driedger just 30 seconds into the third to break a 2-all tie. Smith scored less than a minute later when he deflected a one-touch pass from Marchessault on a power play.

It was Marchessault’s third multi-point performance in six games.

Alex Pietrangelo and Evgeni Dadanov also scored for the Golden Knights (7-6-0). Robin Lehner, who has won three straight and five of his last six starts, made 25 saves.

Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde scored for Seattle (4-8-1). Driedger, making his first start and second appearance of the season, stopped 19 shots.

In a matchup of teams with the two worst power plays in the league, both scored with the man-advantage. Seattle went 1 for 4, and Vegas finished 1 for 2.

Eberle put Seattle on top early when he corralled a rebound off Lehner and backhanded the puck into an empty net for his seventh goal in seven games.

Pietrangelo tied the game after skating to the high slot and wristing a shot over Driedger’s glove with 26 seconds left in the first.

Near the end of a relatively sluggish second period, Seattle briefly took a 2-1 lead when Gourde took a pass from Brandon Tanev and flipped the puck past Lehner. Dadanov tied it 15 seconds later when he chipped a loose puck near the crease past Driedger.

NOTES: Paul Cotter made his NHL debut for Vegas, skating on the fourth line with Brett Howden and Jonas Rondbjerg. ... In his first game back from a lower-body injury, Marcus Johannson assisted on Eberle’s goal. Johansson’s last game was in Vegas on opening night of the season. ... Jack Eichel, the newest Golden Knight, attended the game and cranked the rally siren before the opening puck drop. ... Tanev’s assist was his 100th career point.

UP NEXT

Seattle: Opens a six-game homestand vs. Anaheim on Thursday.

Vegas: Plays the second of a six-game homestand vs. Minnesota on Thursday.

