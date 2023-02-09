The Golden State Warriors have acquire Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for five second-round picks as part of a three-team deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors will route Kevin Knox to the Blazers from the Pistons as part of the multi-team deal.

Payton, 30, returns for his second stint with the Warriors after winning an NBA Championship with the team in 2022. He played just 15 games with the Blazers after signing with the club this past offseason, averaging 4.1 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Knox, 23, is averaging 5.6 points, and 2.6 rebounds in 42 games this season. He was elected ninth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft