Andrew Wiggins's return to the Golden State Warriors lineup is at hand.

Sources tell The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater that the 28-year-old forward has been cleared to play in Game 1 of the team's best-of-seven first-round series against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Should he play, it would be Wiggins's first game since Feb. 13.

A native of Vaughan, Ont., Wiggins took an extended absence from the team due to an undisclosed family matter.

"When you’re in a certain situation and your family needs you and requires your attention and your love, that’s my first priority… Family is always first for me," Wiggins said upon his return to the team last week, declining to disclose the nature of the issue.

In his ninth season out of Kansas and fourth with the Warriors, Wiggins had appeared in 37 games this season, averaging 17.1 points on .473 shooting, 5.0 boards and 2.3 assists over 32.2 minutes a night.

Earlier in the week, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he was pleased with what he had seen from Wiggins in practice, but wouldn't guarantee his Game 1 participation.

"He looks really good in the scrimmages, and we'll continue to give him more each day," Kerr said. "Then we'll get a read on it. We'll see how he looks on Saturday. But we're thrilled to get him back."

An All-Star for the first time last season, Wiggins was a key contributor to Golden State's 2022 championship, averaging 16.5 points in 22 playoff games last spring.