Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will be in Boston to play the Celtics Thursday for a rematch of last season's NBA Finals.

Golden State won that series handily, earning double-digit victories in each of the last three games in a series that was decided in six.

Curry was named the Finals MVP after putting up 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game through the series.

The lineups and status of each team will be quite different when they meet Thursday. The Warriors have struggled with injuries and inconsistent play all season, while the Celtics have flourished.

Golden State has played 44 games this season and enters Thursday night in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record. They've gotten 30 games out of Curry, 34 from Klay Thompson, 27 from Andrew Wiggins, and 40 from Draymond Green.

The most notable absence was Curry, the two-time league MVP. He missed just under a month of action through December and January while recovering from a shoulder injury.

On the other side, the Celtics enter having won seven straight games and currently own the best record in the NBA at 33-12.

Jayson Tatum is playing at an MVP level this season, with 31.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State.

Boston has actually dominated this matchup in the regular season over the past three seasons, owning a 5-1 record against the Warriors.