Kerr says Looney will ‘give it a go’ in Game 6

OAKLAND, Calif. — Golden State coach Steve Kerr says ailing Warriors big man Kevon Looney will try to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The 6-foot-9 Looney re-aggravated a cartilage fracture in his right collarbone area during Game 5.

Kerr says, “Kevon just warmed up on the court with Chris DeMarco. He’s doing decently I think he’ll give it a go. We’ll see how he holds up.”