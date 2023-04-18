Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended one game for stomping on Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings during Game 2 of their first-round series Monday night.

Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings. pic.twitter.com/CpSVVdBldf — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 19, 2023

The incident happened mid-way through the fourth quarter when Sabonis fell and appeared to grab Green’s left leg as the Warriors went the other way after grabbing a defensive rebound. Green initially shook loose of Sabonis’ grip but drove his right leg down into Sabonis’ torso.

Green received a flagrant two foul ejecting him from the game, while Sabonis was assessed a technical for his initial grab. The Kings forward stayed down and was attended to by team trainers while officials reviewed the play but remained in the game as the Kings went on to take a 2-0 series lead.

"When I fell, I was protecting myself, and then the incident happened," Sabonis said. "There is no room for that in our game today."

"My leg got grabbed – the second time in two nights – and the referee is just watching,” Green said, clarifying it was guard Malik Monk who grabbed his leg in Game 1.

“I got to land my foot somewhere, and I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far. ... I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away."

Green had eight points, four rebounds and five assists in 31:18 before being ejected. Sabonis finished with 24 points and nine rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting.

The series shifts back to the Bay Area with the Warriors hosting the Kings in Game 3 Thursday night.