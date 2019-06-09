Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has been listed by the team as questionable for Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The forward has missed the first four games of the Finals and also missed the entire Western Conference Finals following a calf injury he suffered in the second round against the Houston Rockets. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Durant would practice with the team on Sunday.

Warriors players are shooting before practice. Durant is not out there (neither are Steph and Klay). Doubt they have a formal practice today, sounded like the plan was to have KD scrimmage with the young guys later. pic.twitter.com/p0J8UjtAVL — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 9, 2019

KD just walked out of the arena with assistant coach Mike Brown. He had an ice pack on the lower part of his right calf and Achilles. pic.twitter.com/hUk4r1XQSC — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) June 9, 2019

The Warriors trail the Raptors in the Finals 3-1. Game 5 goes Monday night in Toronto.

More details to follow.