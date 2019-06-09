46m ago
Durant listed as questionable ahead of Game 5
TSN.ca Staff
Legler isn't concerned about rust if Durant returns for Game 5
Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has been listed by the team as questionable for Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The forward has missed the first four games of the Finals and also missed the entire Western Conference Finals following a calf injury he suffered in the second round against the Houston Rockets. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Durant would practice with the team on Sunday.
The Warriors trail the Raptors in the Finals 3-1. Game 5 goes Monday night in Toronto.
More details to follow.