Report: Warriors' Payton II on track to be available for Game 1

It appears guard Gary Payton II will suit up and be available for the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Payton II is 'on track' to be ready to play against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is on track to dress and be available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston tonight, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Remarkable return process for Payton after fracturing his left elbow on May 3. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2022

The 29-year-old suffered a left elbow fracture on May 3 after he was fouled in mid-air by Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks in Game 2 of their second-round series. Payton II missed the rest of the series against the Grizzlies and the following one against the Dallas Mavericks.

Payton II played in 71 games, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game during the regular season.

During the Warriors' playoff run, the Seattle native has appeared in seven games, contributing 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.