1h ago
Warriors' Looney will play in Game 4
The Canadian Press
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors have cleared forward Kevon Looney for tonight's Game 4 of the NBA Finals versus Toronto.
Looney suffered a rib injury called non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in his pre-game availability that Looney was "dying to play, so we'll give him a shot and see what he's got."
Kerr said the team sought a second opinion on Looney's injury after he was originally ruled out for the remainder of the series.
"And then a lot of research and making sure that there's no long-term risk involved with him playing," Kerr said. "And it all checked out."
Looney is averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds a night this post-season.