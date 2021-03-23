Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Tuesday that guard Steph Curry will miss at least three more games as he continues to recover from a tailbone injury.

Kerr also said that an MRI Curry had revealed inflammation in the area of the injury.

"This is going to be a little bit longer than we thought and hoped," Kerr said.

Curry was injured in last Wednesday's matchup with the Houston Rockets after he tripped over a riser near the floor and was unable to break his fall.

The 33-year-old is averaging 29.0 points and 6.2 assists per game in 39 games so far this season.