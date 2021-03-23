Warriors' Curry out at least three more games

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Tuesday that guard Steph Curry will miss at least three more games as he continues to recover from a tailbone injury.

Stephen Curry will miss at least three more games after an MRI revealed inflammation on his tailbone, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said tonight. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 24, 2021

Kerr also said that an MRI Curry had revealed inflammation in the area of the injury.

"This is going to be a little bit longer than we thought and hoped," Kerr said.

Curry was injured in last Wednesday's matchup with the Houston Rockets after he tripped over a riser near the floor and was unable to break his fall.

The 33-year-old is averaging 29.0 points and 6.2 assists per game in 39 games so far this season.