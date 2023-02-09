The Golden State Warriors are moving on from former second overall pick James Wiseman and have traded him to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team deal with the Atlanta Hawks, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors will receive five second-round picks from the Hawks, while forward Saddiq Bey will move from Atlanta to Detroit.

Bey is on the way to Atlanta in multi-team trade, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/i5YKWIpZiv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Warriors will also acquire forward Kevin Knox from the Pistons as part of the deal, Wojnarowski adds.

Wiseman, selected second in the 2020 NBA Draft, has been underwhelming early in his career, playing just 60 games over three seasons, averaging 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds as he dealt with multiple knee injuries. In 21 games this season, the 21-year-old has averaged 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game.

Bey, 23, was the 19th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft and averaged 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 threes per game with the Pistons this season.

Knox, 23, is averaging 5.6 points, and 2.6 rebounds in 42 games this season. He was elected ninth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Warriors also provided an update on the health of Stephen Curry, who will be re-evaluated after the all-star break after sustaining partial tears to ligaments in his left knee on Feb. 4 against the Dallas Mavericks.