PHOENIX — Paul Goldschmidt and David Peralta homered, Zack Greinke pitched into the seventh inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Saturday night.

Goldschmidt's solo homer in the first inning was his third in eight games, and Peralta connected for his ninth of the season, a two-run shot in the third. The Diamondbacks have won four of five and have hit 14 home runs in their last five games, all at home.

Greinke (4-4) improved to 3-0 at home, striking out six and allowing a run on seven hits. Arizona (30-27) moved back into first place in the NL West, a half-game up on Colorado.

Miami starter Caleb Smith (4-6) allowed five runs on five hits in four innings.

Ketel Marte tripled in a run in the second and scored on Jeff Mathis' sacrifice fly, making it 3-0.

The Diamondbacks scored in the fifth when reliever Tyler Cloyd intentionally walked two batters, including Marte with two outs to load the bases. Cloyd then walked Deven Marrero on a full count to give Arizona a 6-0 lead. Marrero is hitting .180 this season.

The Marlins challenged Starlin Castro's sixth-inning double into the nook in right-centre field at the 413-foot sign, hoping the call would be overturned for a home run when replays showed the ball bouncing up after hitting the top of the fence. The call stood.

Castro scored on Brian Anderson's two-out triple, and Lewis Brinson hit his first career pinch-hit home run with one out in the ninth.

BOBBLE POP

Goldschmidt hit his first career home run on his bobblehead night. He was the subject of a Star Wars-themed doll that was given away to fans. Goldschmidt entered the game 2 for 12 (.167) on his previous four bobblehead days.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Nick Wittgren went on the 10-day disabled list with bruised right middle finger. Cloyd was called up from Triple-A New Orleans in time to be activated.

Diamondbacks: LHP Jorge De La Rosa was placed on the 10-day disabled list with Achilles tendon soreness, and reliever Jake Barrett was called up from Triple-A Reno. ... LHP Robbie Ray (oblique) is scheduled for a bullpen session Monday. ... RHP Randall Delgado (oblique) will pitch for Class A Visalia on Monday for a rehab assignment. ... RHP Shelby Miller (Tommy John surgery) will pitch for Double-A Jackson on Monday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (2-1) starts Sunday in the series finale against Arizona. It'll be his third career start against the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks: RHP Matt Koch (3-3) faces the Marlins. He has held left-handed batters to a .188 average this season.

___

