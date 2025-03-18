2025 Masters Invitees

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The 91 players who have qualified for the 89th Masters, to be played from April 10-13 at Augusta National Golf Club. (players listed in only one category):

Masters champions (lifetime exemption): Angel Cabrera, Fred Couples, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Jose Maria Olazabal, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett.

U.S. Open champions (last five years): Wyndham Clark, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick.

The Open champions (last five years): Brian Harman, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith.

PGA champions (last five years): Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas.

Players Championship Winners (last three years): Rory McIlroy.

Current Olympic Gold Medalist (one-year exemption): N/A

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up: Jose Luis Ballester, Noah Kent.

British Amateur champion: N/A

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion: Evan Beck.

Asia-Pacific Amateur champion: N/A

Latin America Amateur champion: Justin Hastings.

NCAA Division I Men's Champion: Hiroshi Tai.

Top 12 players and ties from 2024 Masters: Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Davis, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris.

Top four players and ties from 2024 U.S. Open: Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau.

Top four players and ties from 2024 Open Championship: Billy Horschel, Thriston Lawrence, Justin Rose.

Top four players and ties from 2024 PGA Championship: Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland.

Winners of PGA Tour events that award full FedEx Cup points from 2024 Masters to 2025 Masters: Keegan Bradley, Brian Campbell, Rafael Campos, Nicolas Echavarria, Austin Eckroat, Harris English, Russell Henley, Joe Highsmith, Patton Kizzire, Robert MacIntyre, Matt McCarty, Maverick McNealy, Taylor Pendrith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai, Davis Riley, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor, Davis Thompson, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Yu.

Players from the 2024 Tour Championship: Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns, Tom Hoge, Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala.

Top 50 players from the final 2024 world ranking: Corey Conners, Jason Day, Nick Dunlap, Lucas Glover, Max Greyserman, Rasmus Hojgaard, Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee, Denny McCarthy.

Top 50 players from world ranking published the week prior to the 2025 Masters: TBD

Special invitations: Nicolai Hojgaard, Joaquin Niemann.



Masters Champions not playing: Tommy Aaron, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Trevor Immelman, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller.

- Canadians listed in BOLD