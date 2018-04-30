Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

1. Lydia Ko’s 15th career victory came jut five days after her 21st birthday. Think about that for a minute – 15 LPGA Tour victories and she is now finally old enough to celebrate with an alcoholic drink. Tiger Woods had just four wins when he was 21. The previous record on the LPGA Tour for reaching 15 wins was set by Nancy Lopez, who did it in 22 years, five months and 18 days.

Ko finished things off in style knocking a fairway wood to three feet to set up a playoff-winning eagle at the LPGA Mediheal Championship. With the win, she moved to 13th in the Rolex Rankings, up five spots.

2. Ko’s victory comes following a significant drought, by her standards anyway. Her last win was in July 2016 and since that time, the Kiwi has changed clubs once, changed caddies multiple times, changed physical trainers and is on her third swing coach.

She had a very public falling out with her first coach, David Leadbetter, who wrote a letter defending the work he did with his student from November 2013 through December 2016. He attributed much of her dry spell to burn out after Ko’s father pushed an aggressive schedule on his daughter.

"In this day and age, we have ways of measuring energy output in the swing,” Leadbetter wrote on his website. “In the last quarter of the year, she had lost 20 per cent of her energy which could only mean one thing – complete fatigue. Unfortunately, to the unknowledgeable, this can be misconstrued as experiencing swing issues.”

3. Speaking of the LPGA Tour, Alena Sharp had an encounter with the press that didn’t go her way but it didn’t have anything to do with an interview.

During the second round, Sharp hit her tee shot on the third hole and watched while a credentialed photographer walked inside the ropes, picked up her ball and left.

Understandably, the Hamilton, Ont., golfer got a little flustered by this move. She wasn’t penalized as the unusual move was verified and a rules official later retrieved the ball from the photographer. No reason was given as to why this fellow picked up the ball.

4. So can we agree that the walk-up music at the Zurich Open of New Orleans was a good idea but not all that great in practice?

The idea of having baseball-like music playing while the golfers came to the first tee was well received and there were lots of great song choices (Harold Varner III and Robert Garrigus had “Ebony and Ivory,” Tommy Fleetwood had a Fleetwood Mac song, “Everywhere.”). Most of the players had their songs play just after they were introduced and they faded out as they walked in to hit their shots. Charley Hoffman was the only golfer to swing away while the music continued to play.

Some got right into it, such as Alex Cejka who head-bopped to his song, while others simply smiled and hit as if there was no music. But in most cases, it seemed a little awkward and some players had to wait for the music to stop before they hit their shots.

Next year might be better after an initial run to get the kinks out. Let’s give the New Orleans tournament credit for continuing to think outside the box.

5. David Hearn turned a Twitter message into a top-10 finish at the Zurich Classic.

Hearn, who is playing with limited status this year, put out a request on social media for a partner who could get him into the PGA Tour’s team event. He cited his past record playing at TPC Louisiana where he’s finished T22, T20, T6 the last three years, the most recent one of those while teamed with Graham DeLaet.

His message caught the eye of Seamus Power and the duo ended up going 16 under with a solid 68 in the alternate-shot portion on Sunday.

6. The Zurich Classic was the first time since last year’s Tour Championship that all four reigning major champions were in the field. Of the four, only Patrick Reed, along with partner Patrick Cantlay, made the cut.

7. If you really want to look at innovative golf tournaments, then you should focus on this week’s Golf Sixes on the European Tour.

There will be 16 teams of two golfers playing six-hole matches. It starts with four groups of four playing in group stage before the top two teams in each advance to knock-out rounds. And just to spice things up, there are two all-female teams of Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, and Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid. As well there is a mixed captains’ team – Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn playing with Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew.

The event will include the return of the 30-second shot clocks and feature walk-up music.

8. So last week LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan said he would welcome a mixed team event with the PGA Tour. This week, Jay Monaghan said the same thing. Is resurrecting the JCPenney Classic a done deal then?

While everyone agrees the idea is great, the difficulty is trying to find a convenient spot on the calendar for both tours to meet up. Despite that, look for a male-female event to happen.

By the way, the last time the JCPenney Classic was held a rookie named Mike Weir teed it up alongside Lorie Kane in an all-Canadian duo.

9. Speaking of Kane, she’s won of six Canadians in the field this week for the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic. Also playing are Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, AC Tanguay and Brittany Marchand.