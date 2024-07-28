OTTAWA, Ontario – Barend Botha claimed his first professional victory at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open after carding a final round 5-under 67 to get to 26-under for the tournament.

After an opening round 9-under 63 that put the rookie in solo third, Botha took sole possession of the lead after 36-holes and didn’t relinquish it. Botha made back-to-back birdies on No. 17-18 to secure his first professional win on Sunday.

After a successful collegiate career that concluded with a Mid-American Conference (MAC) individual title, Botha was prepared for the opportunity to earn his first win as a professional.

“I was pretty confident,” Botha said. “My swing felt good, everything felt good, headspace was good, so stepping up on that first tee I was pretty confident… I smoked one on the second (hole) and made a good birdie and the adrenaline started getting going.”

Botha secured exempt status for the North America Swing after earning medalist honors at PGA TOUR Americas Q-School at Soboba Spring Golf Course in San Jacinto, California. A native of George, South Africa, Botha earned status after finishing his senior year at the University of Toledo, where he was named the Mid-America Conference (MAC) Golfer of the Year for the second consecutive year.

It didn’t take long for the South African to start racking up accolades once he started his collegiate career. Botha was named the 2020-21 MAC Freshman of the Year after leading the Rockets in stroke average (73.5) and rounds at par or better (7). Botha was named to the All-MAC First-Team four consecutive times, and led Toledo in scoring average each year, setting the program record for best stroke average in 2022-23 (70.5).

Botha made his PGA TOUR Americas debut at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins. With the win, Botha moves to No. 13 in the Fortinet Cup points list.

Botha is expected to be in the field at the BioSteel Championship at Ambassador Golf Club, where he will make his third start as a professional.