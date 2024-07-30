BioSteel Championship pre-tournament notes

Pre-Tournament Notes – July 30, 2024

PGA TOUR Americas 2024 Season: 12th of 16 events

North America Swing: 6th of 10 events

Fortinet Cup Points: 500 (winner)

Purse: $225,000 ($40,500 winner)

Field Summary (as of July 30, 2024)

156 players from 20 countries

99 – United States

25 – Canada

9 – Argentina

4 – Mexico

2 – England, Chinese Taipei, South Africa

1 – Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, China, Chile, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, France, Japan, New Zealand, Ireland, Zimbabwe

Players to Watch

Barend Botha (South Africa) – Botha earned his first professional win last week at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open in his second PGA TOUR Americas start; A native of George, South Africa, Botha earned exempt status for the North America Swing after earning medalist honors at PGA TOUR Americas Q-School and is currently No. 13 on the Fortinet Cup points list

Johnny Keefer (United States) – Keefer has four top-10 finishes in five professional starts; Keefer finished No. 25 in the 2024 PGA TOUR University ranking and is currently No. 4 in the points list

Connor Creasy (United States) – Creasy finished T2 in Ottawa after earning a spot in the field as a Monday Qualifier; The University of Georgia alum earned conditional status for the North America Swing through PGA TOUR Americas Q-School

Devon Bling (United States) – Bling returns to Windsor after a T2 finish at the 2023 BioSteel Championship; Bling has made the cut in eight of nine starts this season with three top-10 finishes and is currently No. 20 in the points list

Michael Brennan (United States) – Brennan finished T6 in Ottawa and has finished in the top-10 in two of his last three starts; Brennan earned exempt status for the North America Swing after finishing No. 12 in the 2024 PGA TOUR University ranking

Matthew Anderson (Canada) – The Mississauga, Ontario native and Team Canada member reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Fortinet Cup points list after a T19 finish at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open; Anderson has finished in the top-20 in his last three starts after missing back-to-back cuts to start the North America Swing

Ricardo Celia (Colombia) – Currently No. 41 in the points list, Celia was the low-Latin at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open after a T15 finish; Celia’s best finish of the year was a T3 performance in his season debut at the KIA Open

Tournament History

The BioSteel Championship, formerly the Windsor Championship, returns to Ambassador Golf Club for the fourth time following Sam Choi’s win in 2023. The BioSteel Championship has hosted current PGA TOUR members Paul Barjon (T2/2019), Patrick Fishburn (T2/2019, T47/2018), Hayden Buckley (T8/2019), Taylor Pendrith (T4/2018), Greyson Sigg (T13/2018), Ben Griffin (T19/2018) and Matt NeSmith (T28/2018).

This week’s field includes four players who finished inside the top-10 at the 2023 BioSteel Championship: Stuart Macdonald (T2), Devon Bling (T2), Joey Vrzich (T8) and Lawren Rowe (T8).

Fortinet Cup Overview

The BioSteel Championship is the sixth stop of the North America Swing, and the 12th event of the season. The 10-event North America Swing is comprised of nine events in Canada and one in the United States.

After the North America Swing’s ninth event (CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, Aug. 29-Sept. 1), the top 120 players in the Fortinet Cup will be exempt into the Fortinet Cup Championship (Sept. 5-8), the final event of the season. The season will conclude in Caledon, Ontario at TPC Toronto with the top 10 players in the Fortinet Cup earning exempt membership for the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season.

PGA TOUR Americas – 2024 Season Summary

Up to 15 Korn Ferry Tour cards are on the line during the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas season – five conditional memberships will go to the top players from the Latin America (Matthew Anderson, Harry Hillier) and North America (3) Swings, and the top 10 players in the season-long Fortinet Cup points list will earn exempt membership.

Latin America Swing

March 21-24 | Bupa Championship at Tulum (Tulum, Mexico)

Winner: Clay Feagler

March 28-31 | Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club (Guadalajara, Mexico)

Winner: José de Jesús Rodríguez

April 18-21 | 69th ECP Brazil Open (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Winner: Matthew Anderson

April 25-28 | Diners Club Peru Open (Lima, Peru)

Winner: Stuart Macdonald

May 2-5 | KIA Open (Quito, Ecuador)

Winner: Thomas Longbella

May 16-19 | Inter Rapidísimo Golf Championship (Bogotá, Colombia)

Winner: Harry Hillier

North America Swing

June 20-23 | The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist (Victoria, British

Columbia)

Winner: Frederik Kjettrup

June 27-30 | ATB Classic (Strathcona County, Alberta)

Winner: Frederik Kjettrup

July 11-14 | Explore NB Open (Mactaquac, New Brunswick)

Winner: Ian Holt

July 18-21 | Bromont Open presented by Desjardins (Bromont, Québec)

Winner : Ryan Burnett

July 25-28 | Commissionaires Ottawa Open (Ottawa, Ontario)

Winner: Barend Botha

Aug. 1-4 | BioSteel Championship (Windsor, Ontario)

Aug. 15-18 | Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake County Co-op (Waskesiu Lake, Saskatchewan)

Aug. 22-25 | CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 | CRMC Championship presented by Gertens (Brainerd, Minnesota)

Sept. 5-8 | Fortinet Cup Championship (Caledon, Ontario)

About PGA TOUR Americas

PGA TOUR Americas is an international tour that provides professional golfers with competitive opportunities and prepares them to advance their careers on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR. The 2024 schedule consists of 16 events – six in Latin America and 10 in North America – and the inaugural season culminates in September with the Fortinet Cup Championship, where the top-10 players