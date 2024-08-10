SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — The two Canadians in the women's golf field at the Paris Olympics will not make the podium.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., threatened midway through the final round but faded with two bogeys on the back nine and closed with a 1-under-par 71.

The 13-time LPGA Tour winner fired a 67 on Friday to give herself a chance in the final round at Le Golf National.

Henderson had a four-round total of 3-under-par 285.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko led at 9 under overall with a couple holes left to play. Germany's Esther Henseleit (66) was in the clubhouse at 8 under and China's Xiyu Lin (69) was next at 7 under.

Alena Sharp of Hamilton shot a 73 for a 9-over-par 297.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.