Entering Friday at 6-under, Canadian Nick Taylor kept his foot on the gas on Day 2 at the Shriners Children's Open, shooting a 4-under 67 to get to 10-under and two strokes behind American Cameron Champ (12-under) for the lead.

The Winnipeg, Man., native began his second trip around Las Vegas' TPC Summerlin on the back nine.

Taylor, 35, opened with three consecutive pars to keep him even early in the day.

Putting it 15 inches to the cup on his third shot on the 582-yard, par-5 13th hole, Taylor rolled in his first birdie of the day to get under par.

Following another par on 14, Taylor scored a birdie and an eagle to surge up the leaderboard at 4-under through nine and 10-under on the round.

Taylor's par-heavy front nine saw him finish with a 35 as he came just inches away from sinking a 25-foot birdie putt on his last hole of the day.

After finishing her first round at 2-over, American Lexi Thompson got off to a promising start but fell under the projected cut line.

The 11-time champion on the LPGA Tour started her second round with a bogey.

The Coral Springs, Fla., native rallied on the second hole, rolling in a birdie put to get her level-par through two holes.

After scoring another par, Thompson caught fire, birdieing two of her next three holes to get her 2-under on the day.

Making the turn after a back-nine 34, Thompson's steady play and ball striking continued as she scored back-to-back birdies on holes 1 and 2 to get to 4-under,

Adversity hit the 28-year-old on the 186-yard par-3 fifth as she settled for a bogey.

Another bogey on her second last hole knocked her below the projected cut line of 1-under as she finished 2-under on the day and even-par on the tournament.