Corey Conners and Nick Taylor have made the cut at the 89th playing of the Masters and will continue into the weekend at Augusta National.

Corey Conners is tied for fourth at at the beginning of his third round at the Masters after shooting a 2-under-70 on Friday at Augusta National.

Conners put a red numbers down on the scorecard early Saturday, sinking a birdie putt on the par-5 second hole to get to 7-under on the tournament.

Just two holes later, the two-time PGA Tour winner narrowly missed a putt to save par on the par-4 fifth, before eventually tapping in for bogey to drop back to even on the day and 6-under total.

The Listowel, Ont. native owns three top-10 finishes at Augusta National for his career.

Nick Taylor was the only other Canadian to make the cut after the second round, and has carded pars on his first 14 holes of the day to remain even on the tournament.

The Winnipeg native is coming off of a 1-under 72 on Friday, starting his third round in a tie for 27th on the leaderboard.

Fellow Canadians Mike Weir and Taylor Pendrith were unable to rebound after slow starts to the tournament, missing the cut by multiple strokes to miss out on the weekend.

Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, has now missed out on the weekend at Augusta for the fifth consecutive year at 4-over, while Pendrith had his first career start at the Masters end early at 8-over through 36 holes.

Leader: Rory McIlroy (-11)

Leader: Rory McIlroy (-11)