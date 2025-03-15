The third round of the Players Championship is underway with two Canadians making it to the weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

Corey Conners is now on-course after sneaking into the weekend at 2-under at the conclusion of his round on Friday.

Taylor Pendrith enters the weekend at 5-under for the week, just six shots off the lead entering play on Saturday.

Watch third-round coverage of The Players Championship LIVE NOW on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The $25 million purse this week is the largest for any non-cumulative event on the PGA Tour season with $4.5 million going to the winter. Forty-eight of the top 50-ranked players on Tour are included in the tournament’s 144-player field.

Track the scores of the Canadians below, with the full leaderboard available here.

Leader: Min Woo Lee, Akshay Bhatia (-11)