Canadians Tracker: Conners looking to carry momentum on to back nine
The third round of the Players Championship is underway with two Canadians making it to the weekend at TPC Sawgrass.
Corey Conners is now on-course after sneaking into the weekend at 2-under at the conclusion of his round on Friday.
Taylor Pendrith enters the weekend at 5-under for the week, just six shots off the lead entering play on Saturday.
Watch third-round coverage of The Players Championship LIVE NOW on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.
The $25 million purse this week is the largest for any non-cumulative event on the PGA Tour season with $4.5 million going to the winter. Forty-eight of the top 50-ranked players on Tour are included in the tournament’s 144-player field.
Track the scores of the Canadians below, with the full leaderboard available here.
Leader: Min Woo Lee, Akshay Bhatia (-11)
The Players Championship - Canadian leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Total
|Thru
|Round
|T12
|Corey Conners
|-6
|13
|-4
|T20
|Taylor Pendrith
|-5
|1:10 ET
|-
|CUT
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+1
|-
|-
|CUT
|Adam Hadwin
|+2
|-
|-
|CUT
|Nick Taylor
|+2
|-
|-
|CUT
|Adam Svensson
|+7
|-
|-
|CUT
|Ben Silverman
|+8
|-
|-