Four Canadians are in the field at the 89th playing of the Masters from Augusta National Golf Club.

Corey Conners fired a four-under 68 to enter play on Friday in a tie for second, just three shots back of leader Justin Rose.

Nick Taylor recovered from a double bogey on the fourth with birdies on the 14th and 15th holes to post a one-over 73 in the opening round.

The Winnipeg native enters Friday's round T38 as he attempts to make the cut at Augusta.

2003 Masters champion Mike Weir faltered late on the first nine with three bogeys in four holes on Thursday, before finishing his round with another dropped shot on the 18th to card a three-over 75.

Taylor Pendrith, playing in his first Masters tournament, bogeyed three different holes on the first nine on Thursday to fall back to three-over before heading to the 10th.

The Richmond Hill, Ont. native would card a red number at the par-3 12th, before leaving Amen Corner with another bogey at the par-5 13th.

