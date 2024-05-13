Comprehensive coverage of the PGA Championship starts Thursday on TSN

The second of the four majors in golf is fast approaching with the PGA Championship set to begin on May 16 from the Valhalla Golf Course in Kentucky with a purse of $17.5 million.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka headlines a field that includes Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and more.

TSN has full coverage of the tournament from start to finish, including hole-by-hole coverage on TSN and streaming with a subscription to TSN+.

Pre-Tournament Coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday on TSN+

Pre-tournament news and notes from the PGA Championship begins at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+

PGA Championship Coverage on Thursday on TSN

The tournament kicks off on Thursday and you can watch First Round coverage beginning at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App. You can also watch multiple streams at once, including feature holes and feature groups, with a subscription to TSN+.

Alternative coverage of the tournament from the No Laying Up crew begins at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Fans will also ae able watch the tournament from a betting point of view with ESPN Bet at the PGA Championship beginning at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+.

PGA Championship Coverage on Friday on TSN

Full coverage of Round 2 of the PGA Championship returns at 7 a.m. ET/ 4 a.m. on Friday on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App with more feeds available, including feature holes and feature groups with a subscription to TSN+.

The No Laying Up crew returns for an alternative view of the PGA Championship at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+.

Viewers can continue to watch from a betting point of view with ESPN Bet at the PGA Championship at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+.

PGA Championship Coverage on Saturday on TSN

Moving day at the PGA Championship begins at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App with more feeds available, including feature holes and feature groups, with a subscription to TSN+.

The PGA Championship with No Laying Up returns for the third round at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+, while ESPN Bet at the PGA Championship comes back at 11 a.m. ET/8am PT with a subscription to TSN+.

PGA Championship Coverage on Sunday on TSN

The Final Round of the PGA Championship begins on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App with more feed available for viewing with a subscription to TSN+.

An alternate telecast of the PGA Championship Final Round is available with a subscription to TSN+ beginning at 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT.

The PGA Championship with No Laying Up concludes their coverage beginning at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT and ESPN Bet at the PGA Championship wraps up the tournament at 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT both with a subscription to TSN+.