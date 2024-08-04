Canadian Corey Conners finished in a tie for ninth in the men's Olympic golf tournament, closing with a 5-under 66 Sunday at Le Golf National.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler took home gold, holding off a number of the sport's biggest names to finish atop the podium. Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain took home silver and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama won bronze.

Conners, of Listowel, Ont., made five birdies and no bogeys Sunday en route to a 66, putting him at 12-under for the week.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., was Canada's other representative in Paris. He finished the weekend in a tie for 30th, shooting a 2-under 69 Sunday.

The women's Olympic golf tournament will begin Wednesday with Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp representing Canada.