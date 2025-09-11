Greg Norman’s time with LIV Golf is over.

The man nicknamed “The Shark” posted on social media on Thursday that he had departed the organization.

A 70-year-old native of Queensland, Australia, Norman had been replaced as CEO of the tour by former Philadelphia 76ers CEO Scott O’Neil last fall.

“Together, we built a movement that changed the game globally. We created opportunities for both players and fans and broaden the ecosystem of golf,” Norman said in his post. “We truly globalized the game and expanded golf’s reach to fans around the world. We brought entertainment, innovation and private equity into golf (including to the PGA Tour) positioning the sport as an asset class. It’s been an incredible chapter, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished. My commitment to do what was and still is, the right thing for golf, the players and fans never waivered.”

A 17-time PGA Tour winner, Norman made his professional debut in 1976. His biggest victories came in the United Kingdom with a pair of wins at The Open, in 1986 at Turnberry and in 1993 at Royal St. George’s. The PGA’s money list leader in 1986, 1990 and 1995, Norman was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.