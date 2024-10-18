PAJU, South Korea (AP) — Hannah Green completed her weather-delayed second round with an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead after 36 holes of the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship.

Green was 4-under for her round Friday when rain washed out the remainder of play for the day. The Australian had a two-round total of 16-under 128 on the Seowon Valley Country Club course after also shooting a first-round 64.

Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa finished her second round Saturday with a 66 and was in second place. Paris Olympic gold medalist Lydia Ko (66) and Jenny Shin (69) were tied for third, five strokes behind Green.

Green won the 2019 Women's PGA Championship, a major on the LPGA Tour. Buhai is also a major champion, having won the 2022 Women's British Open at Muirfield.

The third round in South Korea was to be completed later Saturday.

The field features eight of the LPGA Tour’s top 10 players. It also includes 17 of the 18 winners this season on the tour, and the only key player missing is American Nelly Korda, who withdrew with a neck injury.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf