CORDOBA, Argentina – The second round of the 93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich was suspended due to darkness at 6:01 p.m. ET and will resume at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday morning. J.M. Butler carded an 8-under 63 to take hold of the second-round lead of the 93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich, with 22 groups yet to complete their round. Conner Godsey, Ryan Grider (thru 9), and Mats Ege share second in 10-under, and five players are tied for fifth at 9-under.

In his first season as professional, Auburn alum Butler carded the low round of the day in 8-under 63 via nine birdies against one bogey, tying his career-low round. The second-year member notably made headlines in his PGA TOUR Americas debut last season at the Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited where he held the 36-hole co-lead and finished T5, the best finish of his career thus far.

Butler exceled in his collegiate career at Auburn University, as he wrapped his four years with a national championship, and secured the title-clinching point against Florida State’s Luke Clanton, helping lead Auburn to the program’s first national championship title. Additionally, Butler was a three-time individual winner and three-time All-American at Auburn (2022-24).

Godsey, who finished No. 14 in the 2024 Fortinet Cup standings, remains in the hunt as he entered the second round tied for second. His two-day 132 ties his second-best 36-hole total. Last season, the 33-year-old made 11 cuts in 16 starts, highlighted by back-to-back top-three finishes at the 69th ECP Brazil Open (T2) and the Diners Club Peru Open (T3). Godsey entered the 2024 Fortinet Cup Championship No. 10 in the Fortinet Cup standings, but ultimately slipped out of contention for a Korn Ferry Tour card (top 10 in Points List) with a T57 finish at the season finale.

Round 2 will resume at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday morning, and Round 3 will run from approximately 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET, in threesomes, off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.