Jake Knapp started off the Cognizant Classic with a bang.

The 30-year-old shot a 12-under 59 to open his tournament at the PGA National Resort Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

A native of Costa Mesa, CA, Knapp's round was bogey-free and included 12 birdies. It was the 15th sub-60 round in PGA history and a course record.

Currently No. 99 in the World Golf Rankings, Knapp's lone PGA victory came at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta, defeating Sami Valimaki by two strokes.