LIVE TRACKER: Canadians at the PGA Championship

The second major of the year is underway at Valhalla with six Canadians in the field at the 106th PGA Championship. Track their opening rounds here or watch LIVE on TSN4. TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Leader: Xander Schauffele, -4 thru 8

Adam Hadwin (T-32)

Round Score: E thru 8

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Birdie, -1

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par, -1

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 6 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 7 (Par 5): Bogey, E

Hole 8 (Par 3):

Hole 9 (Par 4):

Hole 10 (Par 5):

Hole 11 (Par 3):

Hole 12 (Par 4):

Hole 13 (Par 4):

Hole 14 (Par 3):

Hole 15 (Par 4):

Hole 16 (Par 4)

Hole 17 (Par 4):

Hole 18 (Par 5):

Hadwin came up short with his second shot, finding the water on the par-5 seventh. He bogeyed the hole, going back to even-par on his round.

Taylor Pendrith (T-32)

Round score: E thru 8

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 6 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 7 (Par 5): Birdie, E

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 9 (Par 4):

Hole 10 (Par 5):

Hole 11 (Par 3):

Hole 12 (Par 4):

Hole 13 (Par 4):

Hole 14 (Par 3):

Hole 15 (Par 4):

Hole 16 (Par 4)

Hole 17 (Par 4):

Hole 18 (Par 5):

After bogeying the par-4 sixth, Pendrith cards a birdie to get back to even-par before he makes the turn.

Corey Conners (T-32)

Round score: E thru 6

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 6 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 7 (Par 5):

Hole 8 (Par 3):

Hole 9 (Par 4):

Hole 10 (Par 5):

Hole 11 (Par 3):

Hole 12 (Par 4):

Hole 13 (Par 4):

Hole 14 (Par 3):

Hole 15 (Par 4):

Hole 16 (Par 4)

Hole 17 (Par 4):

Hole 18 (Par 5):

Conners hasn't been able to hole a couple of birdie putts early on in the first round, but has played the first six holes even to this point in the tournament.

Nick Taylor (T-17)

Round score: -1 thru 4

Hole 10 (Par 5): Par, E

Hole 11 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 13 (Par 4): Birdie, -1

Hole 14 (Par 3):

Hole 15 (Par 4):

Hole 16 (Par 4)

Hole 17 (Par 4):

Hole 18 (Par 5):

Hole 1 (Par 4):

Hole 2 (Par 4):

Hole 3 (Par 3):

Hole 4 (Par 4):

Hole 5 (Par 4):

Hole 6 (Par 4):

Hole 7 (Par 5):

Hole 8 (Par 3):

Hole 9 (Par 4):

Taylor's stuck his approach shot to a foot from 100 yards away and sinks the tap-in birdie to get under par for the first time in the opening round.

Adam Svennson (T-61)

Round Score: +2 thru 9

Hole 1 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 3 (Par 3): Par, +1

Hole 4 (Par 4): Par, +1

Hole 5 (Par 4): Bogey, +2

Hole 6 (Par 4): Bogey, +3

Hole 7 (Par 5): Birdie, +2

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par, +2

Hole 9 (Par 4): Par, +2

Hole 10 (Par 5):

Hole 11 (Par 3):

Hole 12 (Par 4):

Hole 13 (Par 4):

Hole 14 (Par 3):

Hole 15 (Par 4):

Hole 16 (Par 4)

Hole 17 (Par 4):

Hole 18 (Par 5):

After three bogeys on his first six holes, Svennson has rebounded quickly after carding a birdie on the par-5 seventh.

Mackenzie Hughes

Tee Time: 2:07 PM