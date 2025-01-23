SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ludvig Aberg and Lanto Griffin shared the lead Thursday at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open after ferocious wind forced an 86-minute delay and prevented dozens of players from finishing the second round.

First-round leader Aberg fought to a 3-over 75, while Griffin had a 72 — both on the South Course — to sit even with Aberg at 6-under 138.

Danny Walker was 5 under, while Chris Gotterup had a 69 to match the day's best round and join Hayden Springer and Sungjae Im at 4 under.

Taylor Pendrith (75) of Richmond Hill, Ont., was the top Canadian at even par 144. Adam Svensson (72) of Surrey, B.C., was at 2 over and Ben Silverman (2 over through 16) of Thornhill, Ont., was 3 over.

The players battled strong, inconsistent wind gusts measured at more than 35 mph on the famed coastal course better known for foggy marine layers than disruptive weather. Some gusts moved stationary balls and ripped hats off heads before marshals suspended play.

“Throw the score out the window,” said Griffin, who earned his PGA Tour card at Q-school last month. “(On) a normal day, 72 is good on this golf course, and today was just head-down grind. ... Walking to (the 13th) tee, it started gusting 35 miles an hour, probably, so there are certain shots like 13 tee that were just brutal, (or the) 9 tee blowing straight off the left. It was kind of hang on for dear life, try and save pars on majority of the holes and sprinkle in a birdie or two.”

The delay began just after 2 p.m. and lasted until 3:31 p.m., forcing the players to play quickly in barely diminished wind for a shot at finishing their rounds.

The North Course is more exposed to the ocean, so the wind was particularly brutal on players like World No. 4 Hideki Matsuyama, who could only watch in disgust while his well-considered putts went nowhere near their intended destination. Matsuyama still managed a 75 and made the cut at 1 under.

In the opening round, the scores on the easier North Course (70.2) were significantly better than on the South Course (72.5). Thanks to the wind, the South Course (75.3) actually played easier than the North (75.6) on Thursday.

“It was extremely difficult,” said Eric Cole, who was three shots off the lead after managing to finish his second-round 71 moments before the stoppage. “It started really blowing on like our second or third hole, so we had a solid six holes of really heavy winds. Then it almost died down and switched directions for a few holes. Very tricky and very unique. I know it can blow here a little, but it just seemed like extra gusty and (was) kind of switching directions for a little, so it made it tough.”

Nobody had a bogey-free round while battling the wind that blew clouds of dirt and sand into the Pacific Ocean all afternoon.

A brush fire also broke out about four miles south of Torrey Pines and burned three acres near the UC San Diego campus, but 175 firefighters quickly stopped its forward progress, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Some players didn't wait for the resumption of play: Max Homa, the 2023 champion of this event, withdrew during the stoppage with just three holes left to play, citing illness late in his second straight dismal round.

Amateur Luke Clanton, a Florida State junior, moved up the leaderboard on the front nine before making three bogeys amid the worst wind conditions. He elected to stop for the day with his tee shot on the 17th sitting in the right rough, where he'll resume his second round Friday.

