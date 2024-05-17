PGA Championship to resume Friday morning after accident, delay

The second round of the PGA Championship is schedule to begin at 8:35 a.m. ET after a delay pushed tee times back an hour and 20 minutes.

An pedestrian fatality outside Valhalla Friday morning led to a police investigation and massive traffic delays in the area.

Multiple reports indicate world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was detained by police at the scene after a misunderstand involving traffic flow. Scheffler's current tee time is scheduled for 10:08 a.m.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington posted video of Scheffler being led away in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police cruiser.

The World No. 1 shot 67 in his opening round Thursday, putting him in a tie for 12th at 4-under.

More to come.