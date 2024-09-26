Presidents Cup Live Blog: Americans holding slim leads

After a rainy start to festivities at Royal Montreal Golf Club, Round 1 of the 2024 Presidents Cup begins with five four-ball matches. Follow all of the action with TSN's Live Blog or watch coverage LIVE NOW on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Track the race to 15 1/2 points with TSN's Presidents Cup scoreboard.

Bradley Birdies

Keegan Bradley sinks a 35-footer for birdie on the par-3 13th, and puts his side 1-up against Taylor Pendrith and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Have A Day

Jason Day and Ben An are all-square with Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele thanks to Day's par save on the par-4 16th.

Clutch Canadian

They're trading punches at Royal Montreal.

Taylor Pendrith cards another birdie, his fifth, to get the International team back to all-square against the Americans on the par-5 13th. Team USA is leading in each of the other four matches on Day 1.

Morikawa On Fire

Collin Morikawa's second birdie in three holes has flipped the script in the second match of the day. After being 1-down after the 11th, Morikawa and Sahith Theegala are now 1-up with just four holes to go.

An On Approach

Ben An sticks his approach to within seven feet from over 160 yards out, and drills the clutch birdie on the par-4 15th to get to 1-down with three holes to go.

Clark From Downtown

Just one hole after Taylor Pendrith tied up their match, Wyndham Clark gives his side the lead again after draining a 45-footer for birdie. Clark and Keegan Bradley go back to 1-up on Pendrith and Christiaan Bezuidenhout through 11 holes.

Pendrith Gaining Momentum

Taylor Pendrith birdies the par-4 10th, and ties the match against Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark as the group makes the turn onto the back-nine.

Money Morikawa

Collin Morikawa cards a birdie on the par-5 12th, getting back to all-square against Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott with just six holes to play.

Finau Chips In

Tony Finau's short game is on full display at Royal Montreal, as the American chips in from 30 feet to save par and stay 2-up on Jason Day and Ben An through 14 holes.

Cantlay Hat-Trick

Patrick Cantlay's third birdie of the day comes on the par-4 eighth, breaking the deadlock in the fifth match as Cantlay and Sam Burns go 1-up on Corey Conners and Hideki Matsuyama.

Great Scott

Adam Scott sticks it inside three feet from over 105 yards out, and finishes off the easy birdie to move 1-up on Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala through eight.

Scott and Lee are the only International players leading their match.

Matsuyama Magic

Hideki Matsuyama drains a 22-footer at the seventh, as the Japanese superstar and Corey Conners are now all-square against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

Clark Stays Hot

2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark cards his third birdie of the day on the par-3 seventh, and now goes 2-up on Canadian Taylor Pendrith and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Kim Fired Up

Tom Kim makes a 23-footer for birdie, and gives it back to Scottie Scheffler as he gets himself and partner Sungjae Im back to 1-down.

Schauffele Catching Fire

Xander Schauffele's third birdie of the day comes on the par-4 tenth, moving to 2-up on Jason Day and Ben An.

Kim, Scheffler Going At It

Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim trade birdie putts and fiery reactions on the par-3 seventh, as the Americans remain 2-up in the third match of the day.

Cantlay Ties It Up

Patrick Cantlay sinks an eight foot putt on the par-3 fifth to knot Sam Burns and himself up with Corey Conners and Hideki Matsuyama.

Henley Extends Lead

Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler take the first 2-up lead of the day over Tom Kim and Sungaje Im after Henley birdies the par-5 sixth.

Morikawa Answers

Collin Morikawa pots a 12-footer for birdie on the par-3 seventh, while Adam Scott's nine-footer misses wide to put the Americans back at all-square in the second match of the day.

Advantage, Finau

Tony Finau's second birdie in as many holes has put himself and Xander Schauffele 1-up on Ben An and Jason Day through eight.

Australian Duo Take Lead

Min Woo Lee has looked right at home early in his Presidents Cup debut, and now leads Colllin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala by one alongside fellow Aussie Adam Scott, thanks to a birdie on the 554 yard par-5 sixth.

Finau, An Exchange Birdies

Tony Finau and Ben An card birdies thanks to some strong putting, and their match remains deadlocked through seven holes.

Lee, Scott Tie Things Up

After going 1-down on the first hole thanks to a Collin Morikawa birdie, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott get back to all-square on the 502 yard par-4 fourth.

The Aussies hit safe approach shots after the Americans found trouble, with Lee carding a par to tie the four-ball match.

Conners Tees Off

Cheered on by Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki on the first tee-box, Corey Conners drops in a birdie putt from 15 feet out to give the International side their only lead of the day thus far.

Hideki Matsuyama and the Listowel, Ont., native go 1-up on Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay after one.

Pendrith First Canadian On Course

Richmond Hill, Ont. native Taylor Pendrith and playing partner Christiaan Bezuidenhout open their 2024 Presidents Cup 1-down after Keegan Bradley drops in an 11-footer for birdie on the opening hole.

World No.1 Scheffler Tees Off

Scottie Scheffler and playing partner Russell Henley go 1-up on the opening hole after Henley cards a birdie. Sungjae Im and Tom Kim trail by one as they head to the second tee.

First Match Goes All-Square

Xander Schauffele sticks it to within three feet from 62 yards out, and drains a short birdie putt to go all-square after two holes.

Second Match Tees Off

Collin Morikawa is true from 18-feet, and cards a birdie on the 421-yard par-4 first. Morikawa and Sahith Theegala go 1-up on Adam Scott and Min-Woo Lee.

First Match Tees Off

Jason Day sinks a 24-foot putt on the first hole of the day, as the Internationals go 1-up early.

Tony Finau just narrowly misses a 28-footer to tie, while Xander Schauffele leaves a putt from 13 feet high.

Thursday's Pairings (Four-ball)

Match 1 - Jason Day/Byeong-Hun An vs. Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau (11:35 a.m. ET)

Match 2 - Min Woo Lee/Adam Scott vs. Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala (11:53 a.m. ET)

Match 3 - Sungjae Im/Tom Kim vs. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (12:11 p.m. ET)

Match 4 - Taylor Pendrith/Christiaan Bezuidenhout vs. Wyndham Clark/Keegan Bradley (12:29 p.m. ET)

Match 5 - Corey Conners/Hideki Matsuyama vs. Sam Burns/Patrick Cantlay (12:47 p.m. ET)

Sitting Day 1: International - Mackenzie Hughes/Si Woo Kim, USA - Brian Harman/Max Homa