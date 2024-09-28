Presidents Cup Live Blog: Americans rebounding on Day 3

The United States opened with a sweep of four-ball play on Thursday, but the International side answered with a sweep in foursomes on Friday. It's anybody's game now with both games in play on Day 3 at the Presidents Cup.

Relive all of the action with TSN's Live Blog. Track the race to 15 1/2 points with TSN's Presidents Cup scoreboard.

Americans take another match as Canadians fall short

Xander Schauffele hit the putt from eight feet out to clinch the 3&2 victory for the American side over the Canadian pairing of Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes.

The second match win for the Americans on Saturday gives them the tournament lead, 7-6.

Pumped up Kim comes through again for Internationals

Tom Kim has been the star of the show on Saturday, but it was Si Woo Kim who drained a birdie on 15 to clinch the 4&3 victory for the International side.

His 17-foot putt went in to clinch the match, and he celebrated by removing cap and signaling to the crowd before unleashing a fist pump and chest bump with Tom Kim.

The Internationals are now tied 6-6 with the United States on Day 3.

World no. 1 comes clutch

Scottie Scheffler hit his first two birdies of the day on 16 and 17, and they pushed the American side to a 2&1 victory over Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith.

The Americans now lead 6-5 midway through Day 3.

Americans knocking on door of three victories in four-ball

Scottie Scheffler hit his first birdie of the day on 15 to give his American side a one-hole lead with two holes remaining.

Elsewhere, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele hold a three-hole lead with three holes left, while Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns lead Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im by two holes with five holes left to play.

The Internationals are being bolstered by the strong play of Tom Kim, as he and Si Woo Kim lead Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark by three holes with four holes left in their matchup.

Finau, Schauffele approaching match victory

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele have a pair of birdies each to contribute to the American team's three-hole lead over Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners.

The Canadian pair have four holes left to try to rally for the International side.

Matsuyama falters, Americans hold lead in two matches

Hideki Matsuyama had a chance to give the Internationals the lead in their matchup, but a poorly-timed three putt allowed the Americans to take the hole and the one-hole lead through 11.

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele still lead the Canadian pairing of Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes by two holes in their battle.

Scott hits clutch putt to draw Internationals back to even

Put in a bit of a hole, Adam Scott's 27-foot putt for birdie rolled all the way down the hill and in. Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler each had a chance to answer from fewer than 15 feet, but both missed their putt shot just left and the Internationals draw even through 14 holes in the matchup.

Drama brewing on Day 3

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim have been in control in their matchup, but the other three matches are on the back nine and completely up for grabs.

Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa lead Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith by one hole, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele lead Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes by two holes and Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns are tied with Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im as the clock ticks down on the four-ball round.

World no. 1 takes the lead

World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa have been tied since the second hole of their matchup, but the Americans have retaken the lead after Morikawa sank a birdie putt on 12.

Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith were dominant on Friday, but have six holes remaining to take back the advantage.

Internationals hanging around

The Americans hold a one-hole lead in a pair of matchups, but Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim have taken a strong three-hole lead in their clash with Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark.

Americans make a push

Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns took their first lead of the day in the fourth matchup, and moments later, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele increased their lead to two holes in the second matchup.

The Americans lead two matchups, while the Internationals still have a lead in the third.

Internationals re-take two-hole lead; Scheffler makes error

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim have restored their two-hole lead when Tom Kim's putt glides around the rim of the hole before dropping in.

Elsewhere, world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler whiffed his putt from seven feet with a chance to give the Americans a lead in the opening matchup. Scheffler and Collin Morikawa are tied with Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith through nine holes.

All even as Cantlay wins hole

The Americans and Internationals are tied up between the four matches, after Patrick Cantlay's birdie putt evened up the score in match four.

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele lead their matchup by a hole for the Americans, while Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim still control a one-hole lead in their matchup for the International side.

Americans take lead in match two

Tony Finau cashed in a birdie on the sixth hole for the American side, and Canadian Corey Conners was unable to answer, as his shot to tie came up less than a foot short of the hole.

Finau and Xander Schauffele lead the all-Canadian duo of Conners and Mackenzie Hughes by one hole through six.

Steady competition in early going of four-ball

The Internationals held a multi-hole lead in four of five matchups in the front nine on Friday, but both sides have been sharp early on in four-ball on Saturday.

All four matches are separated by one hole or tied as four-ball continues before foursomes returns in the afternoon.

Clark's birdie cuts into Internationals' lead

Wyndham Clark drained a birdie putt from 29 feet to earn the United States' first hole in the third matchup against Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim.

United States trails by one after four holes.

Internationals take second lead

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im lead the final match of four-ball after Matsuyama drained a birdie on the second hole from eight feet out.

Kim pairing pushes lead in match three

Si Woo Kim came up with the birdie on the opening hole, and Tom Kim found a birdie of his own on the second hole as the Internationals are off to an early two-hole lead.

Tom was out of the lineup in Day 2.

Internationals bounce back in opening match

Scottie Scheffler was involved in a back-and-forth affair on Day 2, and his match has begun in similar fashion on Day 3.

After teammate Collin Morikawa staked the Americans to an early lead with a birdie on the second hole, Australia's Adam Scott answered for the Internationals with a birdie on hole three to even the score.

Final match of four-ball on Saturday begins

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are introduced to loud support from the crowd for the Internationals against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

Burns rested on Day 2 for the United States.

Third match underway

Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark tee off for the United States in the third match of four-ball, while Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim answer for the Internationals.

Si Woo earned an early lead for the Internationals, hitting a birdie on the par-4 first hole.

Morikawa takes early lead for United States

Collin Morikawa struck first for the American side in the opening match, as his birdie on the second hole was the best in the group.

Canadians in action for second match

Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes were brilliant in their pairing on Friday, and they kick off the second match for the Internationals against Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele.

World No. 1 gets early start

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has teed off with Collin Morikawa for the American side in the first match in four-ball on Saturday.

Adam Scott and Canada's Taylor Pendrith are on the other side.

Saturday's Pairings Four-ball

Match 11 - Taylor Pendrith/Adam Scott (Internationals) vs. Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa (United States) (8:57 a.m. ET)

Match 12 - Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (Internationals) vs. Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele (United States) (9:05 a.m. ET)

Match 13 - Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (Internationals) vs. Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark (United States) (9:12 a.m. ET)

Match 14 - Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (Internationals) vs. Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns (United States) (9:30 a.m. ET)