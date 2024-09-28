Presidents Cup Live Blog: Both teams seek momentum on Day 3

The United States opened with a sweep of four-ball play on Thursday, but the International side answered with a sweep in foursomes on Friday. It's anybody's game now with both games in play on Day 3 at the Presidents Cup.

Relive all of the action with TSN's Live Blog. Track the race to 15 1/2 points with TSN's Presidents Cup scoreboard.

All even as Cantlay wins hole

The Americans and Internationals are tied up between the four matches, after Patrick Cantlay's birdie putt evened up the score in match four.

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele lead their matchup by a hole for the Americans, while Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim still control a one-hole lead in their matchup for the International side.

Americans take lead in match two

Tony Finau cashed in a birdie on the sixth hole for the American side, and Canadian Corey Conners was unable to answer, as his shot to tie came up less than a foot short of the hole.

Finau and Xander Schauffele lead the all-Canadian duo of Conners and Mackenzie Hughes by one hole through six.

Steady competition in early going of four-ball

The Internationals held a multi-hole lead in four of five matchups in the front nine on Friday, but both sides have been sharp early on in four-ball on Saturday.

All four matches are separated by one hole or tied as four-ball continues before foursomes returns in the afternoon.

Clark's birdie cuts into Internationals' lead

Wyndham Clark drained a birdie putt from 29 feet to earn the United States' first hole in the third matchup against Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim.

United States trails by one after four holes.

Internationals take second lead

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im lead the final match of four-ball after Matsuyama drained a birdie on the second hole from eight feet out.

Kim pairing pushes lead in match three

Si Woo Kim came up with the birdie on the opening hole, and Tom Kim found a birdie of his own on the second hole as the Internationals are off to an early two-hole lead.

Tom was out of the lineup in Day 2.

Internationals bounce back in opening match

Scottie Scheffler was involved in a back-and-forth affair on Day 2, and his match has begun in similar fashion on Day 3.

After teammate Collin Morikawa staked the Americans to an early lead with a birdie on the second hole, Australia's Adam Scott answered for the Internationals with a birdie on hole three to even the score.

Final match of four-ball on Saturday begins

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im are introduced to loud support from the crowd for the Internationals against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

Burns rested on Day 2 for the United States.

Third match underway

Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark tee off for the United States in the third match of four-ball, while Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim answer for the Internationals.

Si Woo earned an early lead for the Internationals, hitting a birdie on the par-4 first hole.

Morikawa takes early lead for United States

Collin Morikawa struck first for the American side in the opening match, as his birdie on the second hole was the best in the group.

Canadians in action for second match

Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes were brilliant in their pairing on Friday, and they kick off the second match for the Internationals against Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele.

World No. 1 gets early start

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has teed off with Collin Morikawa for the American side in the first match in four-ball on Saturday.

Adam Scott and Canada's Taylor Pendrith are on the other side.

Saturday's Pairings Four-ball

Match 11 - Taylor Pendrith/Adam Scott (Internationals) vs. Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa (United States) (8:57 a.m. ET)

Match 12 - Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (Internationals) vs. Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele (United States) (9:05 a.m. ET)

Match 13 - Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (Internationals) vs. Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark (United States) (9:12 a.m. ET)

Match 14 - Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (Internationals) vs. Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns (United States) (9:30 a.m. ET)