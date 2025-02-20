PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, along with player reps Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, issued an optimistic statement following a meeting at the White House on Thursday with President Donald Trump.

Monahan, Woods and Scott, were joined by Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who oversees LIV Golf through the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

"We have just concluded a constructive working session at the White House with President Trump and H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan,” said the statement. “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate.”

Trump, an avid golfer and owner of numerous high-ranked courses, has pushed to bring the two sides together so that top players from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf compete in more of the same events. At present, they only come together at the four majors.

It’s expected that Trump could help move the discussion through the Department of Justice, where it has been reviewed by the antitrust division for several months. The PIF’s proposed $1.5 billion investment in PGA Tour Enterprises has been the subject of the department’s scrutiny.

Monahan and Scott met with Trump on Feb. 4 for discussions on the same topic, while Woods played golf with the U.S. President in Florida on Feb. 9.

“We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification,” continued the statement. “Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans."